2024 Lexus GX 550 Presents a Ritzier Color Choice Inside and Out, Albeit Unofficially

After its parent company Toyota allowed the namesake brand to rule the automotive world with numerous hero introductions during the first six months of the year (including the 2024 Tacoma superstar), it was indeed Lexus' time to shine, too. And it certainly did, through a series of three crucial red-carpet reveals.
First, there was the smallest crossover SUV from the company to date, the Lexus LBX – a subcompact luxury CUV introduced this month in Milan, Italy, as the first model from the brand using the TNGA-B platform. It is obviously twinned with the XP210-series Toyota Yaris Cross, from where it also derives its 1.5-liter M15A-FXE inline-three gasoline-hybrid mill, albeit in a higher 134-hp state of tune.
Secondly, in the United States, Lexus delivered a double blow to its rivals on June 8 when it premiered in an ensemble event the 2024 Lexus TX, the first of its kind and the third generation of the mighty 2024 GX full-size luxury off-road SUV. The former is another twin, this time of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row crossover SUV, and they are both built in Indiana, the US. The latter, meanwhile, has been the real star attraction of the recent Lexus introduction show, as it not only paves the way for the upcoming generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado but also helped signal the return of the legendary Land Cruiser nameplate to the United States.
Even better, Lexus fans and critics have almost unanimously appreciated this "sophisticated utility vehicle" for its bold design statement combined with premium interior and daringness to innovate in the field of stalwart SUVs. There, it will meet fierce opponents like the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the eternal Land Rover Defender, or the Caddy Escalade titan. And, for sure, it needs all the help it can get to stand out in that stunning crowd properly, right?
Well, that is probably what the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube thought as they have recently imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming visual configurator for the all-new GX 550 luxury SUV. The premise is simple – Lexus only showed the GX 550 (3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 with 349 hp, 479 lb-ft / 649 Nm, ten-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, and full-time 4WD) with a few color options – both inside and out, where the hero shots were of two subtle GXs dressed in tan or dark gray.
As such, the resident pixel master took matters into their hands and devised a big color reel for the exterior – including ritzy or exotic hues. Then they moved to the interior to portray the possible shades that may help Lexus buyers personalize their GX 550 according to all wishes and desires. However, do note this is all an unofficial CGI presentation, so take them with a pinch of salt until the Japanese company decides to make public the official online configurator tool.
