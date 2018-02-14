T Sportline's Matte Gunmetal Grey Model S Is Rightly Called "Project Battleship"

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 Red Leather Interior by T Sportline Looks like a Murder Scene

2 Satin Black Tesla Model 3 Looks like It Could Suck in the Entire Universe

3 360-Degree Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Shows Cramped Backseat, Horrible Blue Trim

4 Blacked-Out Tesla Model 3 Looks Set to Do a Drive-by Shooting

5 2018 Skoda Karoq Launch: Yeti Replacement Gets Real-World Videos