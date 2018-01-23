autoevolution
 

Satin Black Tesla Model 3 Looks like It Could Suck in the Entire Universe

It's not entirely weird for a car company to produce a third model (we'll ignore the Roadster since it wasn't an original design) that's less attractive than at least one of those it already has in its portfolio, but you could say it's a bit counter-intuitive.
A manufacturer normally strives to go forward and better itself with each new product it puts on the market, exterior design included, and yet Tesla's Model 3 is regarded by many as a step backward from the Model S. Well, that's largely because Elon Musk's company started with what is probably the largest sedan it will ever produce, so naturally, the only way to go from there is down.

At least when it comes to sedans, that is, because the Model S may be a sexy car, but the new Roadster shown on November 16 makes it look like a wrinkled old lady by comparison. Gerontophiles might not get my point from this comparison, but the rest of you know what I mean.

All this considered, there haven't been that many complaints about the Model 3's appearance either. The fact some people had to wait close to two years to get the car and most of them are still waiting as we speak might have something to do with it - after such a long period, you're just happy to have a car regardless of what it looks like.

Still, considering how important the aerodynamics were to the electric vehicle and how everything else was built around these requirements, I think we can all agree the Model 3 turned out pretty well. It may have a bit of a duck face, but - if anything - it'll make you love ducks (even more).

A lot of the new owners are going to make a few cosmetic adjustments to the electric sedan, though, which means T Sportline, the self-entitled "world's first Tesla tuner" is going to be a busy place over the coming years.

With products such as this satin black Model 3 wearing matching 19-inch TST wheels, it's easy to understand why. The EV looks like it simply bounces the light away. If you ever forget where you left it in a car park, just look for something that resembles a black hole. It reminds me of the police cruisers from the first Robocop movies - and the only ones that mattered.

Of course, just to balance things off, the video below also includes a pink Model 3, so there's plenty to choose from for anyone at T Sportline. We really hope the company is taking the necessary measure to welcome the incoming afflux of clients or the two-year waiting time to get the car might seem like nothing compared to what it'll take to get it wrapped and give it new shoes.

