BMW Enthusiast and Professional Driver Tries the Tesla Model 3

Ever since the Model 3 was announced, the BMW 3 Series was identified as one of its main competitors. In the absence of anything remotely similar that uses battery power, the Tesla sedan had to look elsewhere for rivals, and the Bavarian model was identified as the closest thing on the market.

BMWs, on the other hand, are most renowned precisely for their excellent chassis which make them the perfect driver's car, especially if we're talking about something like the M3. And if anyone should know something about M3s, then it's definitely Alex McCulloch, an airline pilot, performance driving instructor, and owner of no fewer than five



Actually, Alex thinks his E46 M3 is the best car ever made - not the one he owns in particular, but the model as a whole - and anyone who's ever driven one can understand where that's coming from. But it's an old car, very mechanic and low-tech by today's standards, so how is Alex going to feel about the very modern



Well, his experience with the electric sedan is documented by



The BMW fan and owner spent a whole day with the Model 3, and he found its key components - steering, brakes, and balance - to be "on par" with what he expected from a sports sedan, one such as the E46 M3. Does that mean he now thinks the



Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. That's not something you can declare after just one day spent with the car, but it's obvious the Model 3 left a very positive impression on him. And his views are in line with those of everyone who has driven the electric sedan so far since they all commended its handling and perfect response.



