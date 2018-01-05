autoevolution
 

BMW Enthusiast and Professional Driver Tries the Tesla Model 3

5 Jan 2018, 11:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever since the Model 3 was announced, the BMW 3 Series was identified as one of its main competitors. In the absence of anything remotely similar that uses battery power, the Tesla sedan had to look elsewhere for rivals, and the Bavarian model was identified as the closest thing on the market.
6 photos
Tesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on Craigslist
The comparison might seem a bit odd even if you consider the sporty reputation Tesla has built for its vehicles. After all, the Model S and Model X impress only when it comes to straight-line acceleration, but they are far from being the best handling options out there.

BMWs, on the other hand, are most renowned precisely for their excellent chassis which make them the perfect driver's car, especially if we're talking about something like the M3. And if anyone should know something about M3s, then it's definitely Alex McCulloch, an airline pilot, performance driving instructor, and owner of no fewer than five BMW 3 Series, including two Ms.

Actually, Alex thinks his E46 M3 is the best car ever made - not the one he owns in particular, but the model as a whole - and anyone who's ever driven one can understand where that's coming from. But it's an old car, very mechanic and low-tech by today's standards, so how is Alex going to feel about the very modern Model 3?

Well, his experience with the electric sedan is documented by Teslarati, so from that information alone, you can tell it's going to be a positive one. It'll be a cold day in hell before Teslarati publishes anything remotely other than favorable toward Elon Musk's company, after all.

The BMW fan and owner spent a whole day with the Model 3, and he found its key components - steering, brakes, and balance - to be "on par" with what he expected from a sports sedan, one such as the E46 M3. Does that mean he now thinks the Tesla EV is the best car ever made, or at least it's tied with the older BMW M3?

Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. That's not something you can declare after just one day spent with the car, but it's obvious the Model 3 left a very positive impression on him. And his views are in line with those of everyone who has driven the electric sedan so far since they all commended its handling and perfect response.

That means the Model 3, even the performance version, is not going to match the acceleration of the larger S or even X, but it's definitely going to be the nicer one to drive on a bendy road where nimbleness is much more important than outright power. Take it from "an old-school BMW lover," if not from anyone else.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors BMW BMW M3
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  