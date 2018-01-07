Tesla Model 3 0-60 MPH and 1/4 Mile Real World Test, Better Than Advertised

More on this:

1 Model 3 Rentals Cost as Much as $990 a Day

2 Tesla Model 3 Snow Test on All-Weather Tires Shows Its TC System Is Up for It

3 Tesla Model 3 Owner Risks License to Check Top Speed, Gets a Bonus

4 Tesla Model 3 and Tall Persons Mix Very Well Together - 6'7" Guy Tests It

5 Tesla Model 3 Production Ahead of (New) Schedule with 5K Units per Week