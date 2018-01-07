autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 0-60 MPH and 1/4 Mile Real World Test, Better Than Advertised

There's no question the entire launch of the Model 3, starting with the early unveiling back in March 2016, was a bit of an oddball by industry's standards. However, Tesla showed pretty clearly on several occasions it doesn't care too much about those.
After all, Musk's company is on a mission to disrupt the status quo of the business, and judging by the number of carmakers who are now scrambling to come up with competitive EVs, we'd say it's working. Especially since they're not yet as good as Tesla's.

Not only was the Model 3 essentially shown more than a year ahead of its release, but its production launch wasn't exactly what you would describe as "orthodox." As you probably know, the electric sedan was first delivered only to company employees, relatives and people otherwise connected to Tesla, each bound by a non-disclosure agreement to keep their impressions on the vehicle to themselves.

This accounted for the car's last testing phase, and now that the first regular customers have already received the key (well, card and smartphone app) to their Model 3s, the videos, test drives, reviews and whatnot are beginning to roll in.

Hearing about the vehicle's interior and its excellent handling is great, but what lots of people want to know is just how fast it is. Tesla says it will hit 60 mph (97 km/h) in 5.1 seconds, which is slightly underwhelming compared to other models, but great if you look at the competition. Not to mention the company is also prepping a performance version of the Model 3 that will undoubtedly be a lot quicker.

But just how quick is the one people are taking delivery of these days? Tesla is known for underselling the performance of its vehicles, so that 5.1 seconds isn't very telling. Besides, it doesn't give us anything on its quarter-mile abilities, another figure that's become quite important for Tesla owners.

Thanks to Brooks from DragTimes who owns a Model S P100D, among others, and isn't a stranger to drag racing, we now get the first unofficial numbers. On a cold run and with no launch control, the Model 3 managed a respectable 4.9 seconds to the 60 mph mark, 12.8 seconds to 100 mph, and completed the standing 1/4 mile in 13.6 seconds at 103 mph.

With the battery warmed up, the sedan managed even better. It dropped under 4.7 seconds (4.663, to be exact) for the 60 mph sprint and cleared the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds with a trap speed of 103.5 mph. Even though it's no threat to the P100D, These are quite promising for everyone who was hoping the 3 could come close to its bigger brother's performance levels.

