Model 3 Rentals Cost as Much as $990 a Day

4 Jan 2018, 14:44 UTC ·
by
Are you glad about Tesla picking up the pace with its Model 3 production? So are lots of other people who would like to rent one for a day or so, but are waiting for the crazy prices to drop.
Given its scarcity and the level of interest form some people - the thousands of reservation holders who are still looking at a pretty long wait until they get their electric sedan but others who are contemplating making the switch to EVs as well - the few Model 3 lucky owners are predictably asking a lot of money when renting them.

Of course, there are others who would gladly travel some distance just to give a person they had never met in their lives the chance to experience the car for free, but with the alternative being $990 a day, you understandably don't get too many of those.

We don't really get to see whether the people asking these crazy amounts of money actually have any customers, but the simple fact they thought about it is telling about the craze around this model. It reminds us of the time when a Model 3 briefly popped on Craigslist for $150,000, but was quickly withdrawn after it received more attention than the owner would have liked.

Now that the non-disclosure-agreements are no longer active, the owners are free to do what they please with their vehicles. That includes listing them on Turo.com, a website that allows regular people to rent their cars, with some Model 3s already showing up.

Since deliveries are being handled geographically, that means the largest concentration of the new electric sedan is found in California in general and the San Francisco Bay Area in particular. Which makes the $990/day listing - as reported by Electrek - in SF all the more baffling. But you know what they say: there's no harm in trying.

But don't worry, other options are available for roughly $200 a day. That's a lot more reasonable, but it still shows the Model 3's novelty factor. That's because a bigger and better Model S or X can be had for half that price.
