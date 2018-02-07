Tesla Model 3 Red Leather Interior by T Sportline Looks like a Murder Scene

This T Sportline Model 3
interior doesn't just look like a murder scene, it also kind of is one. They took common sense and beat it to a pulp, then slit the throat of good taste and let it bleed out until it was as dry as a tomato after a week in the sun.
5 photos
But that's always the risk of running a modding company: you give almost complete freedom to your clients, and they sometimes have questionable taste, to say the least. However, that doesn't explain why T Sportline decided to post this on its Facebook account, which means they might not feel so bad about what they did.
If you asked us, we think it all has to do with the fact this is the first Tesla
Model 3 red leather interior, and being the first to do something is always good for your image. But that's a risky chain of thought as it would make the first neon green interior just as worthy of our attention as this one. Oh, god, we hope we didn't give anyone any crazy ideas.
There is one more explanation for this horror show we can think of, though it doesn't do anything to justify the color, just the decision to replace the original upholstery. You see, Tesla is not only offering the vegan leather option, which some people can't seem to live with.
Nevermind it's actually better in every way than real leather - more durable, easier to clean), not to mention cruelty-free, some people just don't like having anything with the word "vegan" in it. So it's entirely plausible that, when presented with the color catalog for the new real leather choice, the brain stopped thinking for a second and the finger wondered into the forbidden area of reds.
Wanna hear the funny part? T Sportline
charges $2,050 for this "upgrade," but if you need something scratching your eyes every day, my toothpick and I can do it for half that. Nice way to murder the automotive industry's cleanest interior.