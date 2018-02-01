autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Going on an Unofficial European Road Trip

All the people who got hold of their Model 3s after nearly two years of waiting must have been ecstatic, but most of them chose to keep their excitement to themselves. Not You You Xue, though.
Since Tesla decided to roll out the Model 3 deliveries on geographical considerations as well a few others, the first ones to receive the key (well, card) to their new electric sedans were the U.S. West Coast residents. The rest would have to wait a bit longer, but after nearly two years, some could hardly contain their emotion at the thought of finally getting to drive the EV.

With them in mind - and all those who hadn't placed an order but might be convinced to do so once they experience the car - You You Xue climbed into his Model 3 and went on a trip across the country. He stopped in several places along the way to give drive tests to anyone interested and answer all the questions they might have. He even documented his experience on a dedicated Facebook page where he published some unbelievable numbers: 20821 km (12,937 miles), 4300 kWh, 207 Wh/km, 21 days, 36 states, 3 provinces, 450 test drives, 5000 participants, 0 police stops, 0 accidents, 4 service visits.

Now, though, having gotten a taste for it, You You Xue is thinking about taking his Model 3 across the Atlantic and into Europe. This time, he won't be going from West to East (since the EV interest in the Eastern region is relatively low, not to mention the charging infrastructure), but moving along the North/South axis after arriving at the Heathrow airport near London.

His itinerary right now includes stops as far North as Tromso in Norway, while also venturing East to Budapest and down South all the way to Lisbon. If you don't see your location on the map and would like to get in touch with You You Xue, now's the time and maybe he'll be able to squeeze one more stop on his route.

This trip, however, won't be as simple as the North American one since his U.S.-spec Model 3 won't be able to use the European Supercharger stations due to the different standards used. That means considerably longer times spent charging. On the upside, it should allow him to enjoy the scenery more as his route includes some of the Old Continent's best destinations.
