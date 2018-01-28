Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Is The Perfect EV For Dog Owners

What takes into converting the Model S to a full-size electric shooting brake? Lots of crafting, a lot of bonding, and carbon fiber. Turning the flagship sedan from a fastback-style car to shooting brake doesn’t compromise on the utility of the Model S. In fact, the Qwest Norfolk conversion translates to an additional 7.4 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
The added space is, as you can tell from the headline and main photo, adequate for a pair of dogs
. Even more impressive is the heft. If you thought that the carbon fiber is there just for bragging right, Qwest Norfolk begs to differ with a weight drop of 12 kilograms (12 pounds).
Confirmed to premiere at the 2018 London Motor Show in May, the shooting brake conversion is based on the Model S P90D. With P standing for Performance and D for Dual Motor. In numbers, that’s 2.8 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) thanks to a lot of instantly delivered torque.
It’s a matter of time until someone gets the idea to pull a similar trick with the Model 3
, the Palo Alto-based automaker’s cheapest electric vehicle ever. Then there’s the even more ludicrous proposition of chopping the roof off the Model 3, something that’s certain to happen thanks to the know-how Newport Convertible Engineering gained from the Model S.
The fact of the matter is, Tesla is gaining more attention in the aftermarket with each and every day that passes. That goes to show how much appeal the automaker headed by the overpromising Elon Musk
has with people who don’t mind switching from internal combustion to electricity.
And on that bombshell, don’t forget that there’s an all-new Roadster
in the pipeline with hypercar-rivaling performance, along with the Model Y crossover, pickup truck, and Tesla semi.