California Warns Musk's Flamethrower May Wreak Havoc

When Elon Musk presented his so-called Boring flamethrower
on Instagram, we pretty much took it as a joke. Even if the thing is real, and it sells for real money, it still sounds like a joke. And it's not even a flamethrower per se, but rather an overgrown torch.
4 photos
There are few, however, who did not find this to be funny, and the overgrown-torch a threat to public safety. And they are right, 'cause the world is full of crazy people. Crazy enough to see the torch not as a joke, or a tool, or a party toy, but as a weapon.
California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D–Los Angeles) is one of those who thinks Musk might be out of his mind. And for a good reason. The 2017 California wildfire season was the most destructive one on record. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, last year 9,133 fires burned 1,381,405 acres (5,590.35 km2) in the state.
So one can understate why the official freaked out on Tweeter: “If this is real, I’m outraged, and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history. Either way: NOT FUNNY. NOT GONNA HAPPEN
.”
We're not clear as to NOT GONNA HAPPEN means. Word is the statesman will introduce legislation to block the distribution of the torches. In fact, he was very active these past few days and adamant on preventing the Boring oversized lighter, including on a CBS broadcast on Tuesday.
“We don’t allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike,”
Santiago said.
Regardless, Musk is going about his business, having sold
so far $7.5 million worth of these incendiary weapons.