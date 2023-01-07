Swipe Right on This Customized Aston Martin DBX and Everyone Will Know You're Loaded

Made in the UK, it was designed by Marek Reichman, whose work also includes the One-77, DBS, Rapide, Vanquish, and Vulcan, as well as the Lincoln MKX Concept and the previous-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom. No one can mistake it for anything else other than an Aston Martin. The same goes for the driving experience too, because it is based on the same platform as the Vantage.
Pop the hood open and you will see a Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine, tuned by the British firm. In the regular DBX, the bi-turbo V8 develops 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, and up to 291 kph (181 mph). The range-topping version of the series, however, which is known as the DBX707, uses a punchier V8, rated at 707 ps (697 hp / 520 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). Aston claim that it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds from a standstill, before running out of breath at 310 kph (193 mph).
Should you want even more power from your high-riding Aston, then there are several tuning companies out there that would gladly answer the call. Some of them can fit it with a body kit too, others would reupholster the interior in a plethora of shades, and the final touch comes in the form of wheels. Here, the offer is vast, as you will find countless options online.
Mansory’s hands at one point. The tuner has messed around with the exterior and interior, hence the Satin Gray look and wide body kit. The latter consists of the fender extensions, front bumper lip, rear diffuser with rearranged exhaust tips, carbon fiber side mirror caps, beefy side skirts, rear spoiler, and a few other bits and bobs, including the 24-inch wheels made by the same company. On the inside, it has a sports steering wheel with their logo on it, dedicated entry sills, and exclusive velour floor mats.
These add up to a variety of gizmos fitted straight from the factory, such as the heated and ventilated front and rear seats with memory function for those sitting at the front, privacy windows, panoramic roof, 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting, electric tailgate, smartphone integration, and LED headlights. Blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, lane keeping assist, exit warning, collision warning, and others aid drivers on the go.
Curious what lies under the hood? That would be the lesser version of the bi-turbo V8 engine, which may be punchy enough to you and me, but its future owner, because it is for sale, will always know that there is an even more powerful version out there straight from the factory. And it is not like they won’t pay a small fortune for it, because it does cost as much as a very nice home in most parts of the Western World.
website, states that it has only the delivery miles under its belt. As for the asking price, you are looking at a cool €404,362, which equals $428,393 at the current exchange rates. For that kind of money, you can get a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and that one sits in a superior league in terms of comfort. You can also get a fresh-off-the-lot Lamborghini Urus, which is faster and more powerful, and to some, at least, it has a more desirable badge on it.
We don’t know about you, but for that many Benjamins, a new Mercedes-AMG G 63 sounds like a better choice. In the United States, it starts at $179,000, so you could get a fully-loaded version and still have cash to spare. Or you could settle for a standard copy and get a new Porsche 911 Turbo S alongside it. Priced from $216,100, the supercar has 640 hp (649 ps / 477 kW) available via the loud pedal, does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds when had with the Sport Chrono Package, and tops out at 205 mph (330 kph), on the condition that you fit it with summer tires.
We don’t know about you, but a range-topping G-Wagen and a fresh 911 Turbo S sound like a better deal to us over this tuned Aston Martin DBX, which doesn’t even feature the most powerful V8. But do you feel the same? And if not, what would you get for that kind of money?
