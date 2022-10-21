Doug DeMuro Goes Gaga Over 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707, Says It’s Worth Every Penny

Ultra high-performance SUVs are a dime a dozen nowadays. It used to be that you could only buy either a Cayenne Turbo, AMG-spec GLE or an X5 M not that long ago. Today, everybody who’s anybody is “doing them”, including exotic carmakers such as Lamborghini, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
We should also mention the fact that you can now get them in various sizes/segments, such as compact high-performance crossovers and even full-size ones, like the Cadillac Escalade-V. There’s obviously no stopping this trend, as it will certainly carry over into the future with battery-electric models stealing the show.
Anyway, we’re here to talk about the flagship spec Aston Martin DBX 707, where the number in the moniker stands for how much metric horsepower it’s putting down.
It was unveiled back in February of this year, and it features the same twin-turbo M177 AMG engine as the regular DBX, except with new turbochargers, a “wet clutch” for the MCT 9G-Tronic gearbox, stiffer suspension, better steering feel, a four-barrel exhaust system and a couple of carbon fiber bits for the exterior – flagship gotta flagship, you know?
The end result of all this fiddling around with the mechanics is 697 hp (707 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Floor the throttle and you’ll be doing 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, before maxing out at 193 mph (310 kph). On paper, it’s quicker than even the Lamborghini Urus Performante. And no, not even the Ferrari Purosangue can match that acceleration.
As for how Doug DeMuro felt after driving the DBX 707, well, pretty darn good. He said that it feels like a completely different car compared to the standard DBX and that it’s right up there with any other ultra high-performance SUV – he went as far as to insinuate that it might be the best in the world right now, in terms of pure driving dynamics.
