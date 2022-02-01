New Aston Martin DBX 707 Leaks Ahead of Official Debut, Might Be the Quickest SUV Ever

Aston Martin is hours away from revealing a new variant of the DBX, which is described as the world's most powerful luxury SUV. It seems that the story was leaked ahead of time, as at least one website published it beforehand. Fortunately, we were there to see it online, and we can now write all about it hours before the official release.
We knew that a more powerful DBX was coming, as we had seen spy shots of its prototype as it underwent testing at the Nürburgring. Things got a bit better as Aston Martin confirmed the launch of a more powerful DBX with a teasing campaign a few weeks ago. Today, the official unveiling is set to happen, but that is hours away, and we want all the information now, rather than later.
With that being written, the new model is called Aston Martin DBX 707, and it comes with almost 700 horsepower, as we previously announced. Instead of a larger motor that might have affected its balance, the DBX 707 comes with the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but with more than a quarter more power than it already offered.
According to Architectural Digest (story is no longer available), the publication that unintentionally leaked the information, the motor in question is derived from the one in the Mercedes-AMG SL, but significant modifications have been made.
Taking care of all the extra oomph is a nine-speed automatic gearbox with “wet” clutches. The DBX 707 should be able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (ca. 97 kph) in just 3.1 seconds. That is incredibly quick for an SUV and better than all its current competitors.
We cannot wait to see if and who will break the three-second mark in a vehicle of this size, but to 62 mph (100 kph), not just 60 mph, and even Aston Martin's latest is not yet ready to do so. We already have confirmation that the brand wants to go for "performance-oriented" hybrids later, as well as its first EV in five years' time, but that is a different story.
As expected for a vehicle that has received 25 percent more power than its existing versions, its manufacturer has significantly improved the components that influence how it stops and how it drives. Therefore, what is described as a "Formula 1-derived" carbon-ceramic braking system has become standard, while there were modifications to the suspension and handling, as well.
The DBX 707 will come with 23-inch wheels, which are just massive, along with satin gloss trim elements all around its body. The front grille has been enlarged as well, and the rear comes with four exhaust pipes instead of just two. The interior sports a few dedicated ornaments, but there aren't any dramatic changes, at least from what we can gather.
When the price is concerned, the original article that unintentionally leaked the story before taking it down quoted the DBX 707 to start at $232,000. In other words, it means that this version of the DBX is slotted between the Bentayga and the Urus in some markets. Evidently, pricing will vary depending on the market, but now you have an idea of what to expect.
