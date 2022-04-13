2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 Drives, Handles, and Performs Like a Jacked-Up Sports Car

SUV



Turning a sports car brand into an SUV is not an easy task. Track performance and SUV rarely mix, and so far, only Porsche and Aston Martin have successfully pulled it off.



The new Aston Martin DBX 707 comes with noticeable design tweaks. It now features a larger front grille for better cooling. It is 30% larger than on the standard DBX, allowing 80% more airflow. It also has unique DRLs (daytime running lights), a new front splitter, larger side air intakes, and at the back, a massive twin diffuser.



But perhaps the most noticeable change is the dramatic increase in power from 550 ps in the standard DBX to 707 ps in the new version and a jump in torque from 700 Nm to 900 Nm.



Under the hood, the new AMG -sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission making 697 hp (707 ps) and 900 Nm (665 lb-ft) of torque. Hence the 707 tag is a direct reference to its metric horsepower. The DBX 707 goes from 0 to 100 kph (0 - 62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and hits a top speed of 310 kph (193 mph). Meanwhile, the one that discrowned it, the Model X Plaid, only takes 2.6 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph, but the top speed of the electric SUV stops at 262 kph (163 mph).



The new Aston Martin DBX 707 also comes with a tweaked electronic limited-slip differential to complement the increased power. It’s more robust with a shorter final drive ratio to handle torque increase and help accelerate effectively while engaged in lower gears.



All upgrades aside, Reid loves the new DBX gearbox. Aston Martin replaced the torque converter with a multi-plate wet clutch making it snappier and more responsive.



