“Superspec” McLaren 720S Goes Mopar Plum Crazy Over Digital Forged Carbon Luxe

Outlandish ideas are nothing new for McLaren. Just recently, they entered the metaverse and now sell NFTs. Also, their newly electrified Artura morphed into a rainbow-like art car. And that was all happening in the real world.
So, in between McLaren-minted NFTs and childish-like Artura art cars, one might think they are covered in terms of quirky British automotive apparitions. But that does not mean we should not dream about more and perhaps the latest ideas from across the virtual realm will serve as fruitful inspiration to all of us.
Thus, here we have a potent Ying or Yang-style combination of “superspec” and “base spec” to show you, all courtesy of a couple of automotive pixel masters that like some feisty islander apparitions. From the bottom to the top of the outrageous CGI pyramid, this past weekend started with the good folks over at carnewsnetwork trying to mesmerize us with an interesting “what if.”
For the newest entry, they imagined a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Base Spec, an ultra-luxury SUV that rides on black steelies to match the black plastic cladding tucked all over the digital front- and rear fascia. Hopefully, everyone will see this as merely wishful thinking, and the issues currently plaguing the automotive industry will not force the BMW-owned brand to start fitting halogen front- and taillights instead of modern LEDs!
Anyway, we also have the other side of the CGI coin in the form of Abimelec Arellano’s (aka “abimelecdesign” on social media) latest entry into the “Superspec Sunday” car series, a cool McLaren 720S Spider. This other British hero has been eagerly placed at the top of the OEM and aftermarket digital food chain with a little bit of Mopar Plum Crazy vibes, as well as a whole range of forged carbon fiber additions! Even better, this feisty open top also comes with glossy, black-painted Speedtail wheels.
Now, there is just one more question that begs to be answered: which one of these hot weekend apparitions do you like better?
