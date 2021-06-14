Subaru Kicks Off the Forester SK Upgrade Mission at Home in Japan, SUV Is Bolder

The Japanese automaker’s fifth generation Forester (SK) was first presented to the world back in June 2018. And, although not many years have passed since, the constant pressure from its competitors has led to a shorter development cycle. So, the company is already kicking off the upgrade process at home in Japan.
Subaru’s facelifted Forester has just been presented and the carmaker promises fans from the Land of the Rising Sun will get the chance to pre-order the “significantly improved model” in Japanese specification starting August 2021. Changes aren’t that obvious as Subaru might want to suggest, though.
Naturally, the biggest exterior modifications cover the front side, which should get better at “expressing a design that feels the strength of an SUV.” As such, the company used its “Bolder” design language on the Forester, bringing a more dynamic grille, some cosmetic changes for the bumper, as well as a new set of headlights.
It wouldn’t be a proper facelift without new alloy wheels and colors. So, the JDM-spec Forester doesn’t disappoint with newly designed aluminum wheels as well as three new shades: Cascade Green Silica, Autumn green metallic, and Brilliant bronze metallic.
Additionally, the driving performance should come out improved thanks to the reworked suspension for all trim levels, while the adaptive "e-active shift control" will become available on all e-Boxer-equipped grades.
By the way, the JDM-spec Forester is offered in four trim levels: Touring, X-Break, Advance, and Sport. It’s safe to say that while these might not be the same across all regions, with the Forester being a truly global vehicle we should expect most (if not all) changes to trickle down to U.S.- or Euro-spec models as well.
And, as far as Subaru is concerned, there’s also one other important detail to note. As such, the Forester will arrive at dealerships with an evolved version of the “New Generation EyeSight.” It makes use of a stereo traffic camera with an expanded field of view, as well as optimized software to provide greater operating range for the collision avoidance feature and a smoother driving assist system.
