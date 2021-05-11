Subaru Teases New Battery-Electric Solterra SUV, on Sale in U.S. by Mid-2022

If you’ve seen the new Toyota bZ4X Concept from this year’s Auto Shanghai event, then you knew also to expect a Subaru-branded sister model. The two carmakers announced a while back that they will be collaborating on a battery-electric crossover, with Subaru’s model to be officially called the Solterra.
“Sol” and “Terra” are, of course, the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth”. It is an appropriate name for an EV that could presumably take you off the beaten path thanks to its maker’s go-anywhere pedigree.
Technically speaking, the Solterra is a C-segment class crossover built on the battery electric vehicle dedicated e-Subaru Global Platform. The architecture allows for multiple modules and components to be merged, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle.
While both Subaru and Toyota will use this platform, the former wants to focus on superior passive safety and vehicle stability. The two companies shared the load on a wide range of collaborations, from product planning to design and even performance evaluation. Speaking of performance, this is where Subaru came in with its critically acclaimed all-wheel-drive technology, while Toyota offered up its outstanding vehicle electrification tech.
Pricing has yet to be announced for the upcoming Solterra, which is expected to go on sale by the middle of 2022 in markets such as the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan and China. Once in showrooms, it will join a family of existing crossovers that include the Ascent, Outback, Forester, and the Subaru XV.
Interestingly enough, the Toyota branded model will also go on sale by the middle of 2022 and will be built in China and Japan, which might also be the case for the Solterra. As for the latter's styling, we can tell from the teaser image that its profile is pretty much identical to that of the Toyota bZ4X concept, which comes as no surprise. Only the front and rear fascias are expected to look different, as it is often the case with JV models.
