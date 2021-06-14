Toyota’s New Multimedia System Boasts 14-Inch Touchscreen and Cloud Navigation

Enhanced navigation, user profile, an optional 14-inch touchscreen and a new Virtual Assistant are just some of the innovations brought by the new multimedia solution that will make its debut on the all-new Lexus NX, by the end of this year. Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is determined to take user experience to the next level and it looks like it’s got a pretty good shot.
Thousands of testing hours and the work of hundreds of team members were cumulated over a period of 3 years, to develop TMNA’s all-new multimedia system. The company was to committed to the idea of enhancing user experience for Toyota drivers, that it created TMNA Connected Technologies, a group that centralized various functions within the corporation, with the sole purpose of focusing on the in-vehicle experience. And the result was worth it – a multimedia system that integrates new technologies and is both easy to use and customizable.
Starting with the touchscreen, it’s available in multiple options, from 8” up to 14”, and its processing power is 5 times higher than that of the previous system, which makes it faster and more responsive. Paired with a glare reducing technology, this makes the new touchscreen similar to that of smartphones, in terms of performance.
The updated navigation system, with 100% cloud capability, is also faster and provides more accurate directions. There’s also an offline mode available, which is able to detect when the car is approaching an area with low connectivity, and download maps that could help, in advance. And, speaking of searching for directions, the drivers will now have access to a digital key, which can come in handy on road trips. Through the Toyota or Lexus App, they can lock/unlock and start/stop the car, and up to 7 other guests can have access to it also.
Thanks to cloud storage, car owners can not only create a user profile, but also access their personalized settings in any vehicle that features the new system. And they can also have a more personalized interaction with the Virtual Assistant, even resembling a conversation, due to enhanced voice recognition, with natural language understanding.
The Lexus Interface multimedia system and the new Toyota multimedia system will debut toward the end of 2021.
