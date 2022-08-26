Stripeless Ford GT Supercharges Fresh and Low on Space Blue Retro ANRKY Wheels

Ford’s GT is just one of those rare cases where both costs and looks prove that supercar dreams are valid even in the real world. But what about heritage?
Well, that is a slightly touchier subject when it comes to the second-generation Ford GT that is about to bow out of the automotive industry and enjoy the cool turns of car Valhalla tracks and highways with its twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. But, as far as the first iteration is concerned, linking up with the GT40 heritage is not going to be a problem.
Even if it were, with a little bit of help from the aftermarket community, any issue can be overcome. A good case in point could be made here by Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique. Self-described as the “largest dealer for world's top brands,” this aftermarket outlet owns and recently modified a cool first-gen Ford GT according to all their whims and desires.
Of course, they did not do everything alone, as they also had a little bit of help from tuning and customization partners. So, their stripeless, white Ford GT now rides posh, classic, and modern (all at the same time). But only when lowered on ANRKY Wheels’ all-new 20/21-inch retro-series RS5.3 setup, which in this case is finished in the company’s new Satin Space Blue for the center, and also has a mirror-polished outer plus inner elements.
But that is not all, as this 5.4-liter supercharged Ford Modular V8 hoot needed an additional boost of confidence to survive potential contemporary encounters with the new sports car kids on the block. No worries, as the aftermarket outlet also fitted the Ford GT with KW coilovers, Brembo brakes, a massive new Race Technologies front big brake kit, and Michelin rubber.
Hopefully, this was made to be driven (hard) and it is not just another garage queen…
