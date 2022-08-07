Manny Khoshbin's Ford GT Maintenance Service Costs Prove Your Supercar Dreams Are Valid

Everyone wants to own a supercar one day. It's the epitome of success. And while the positive side of owning one of these outweighs the negatives, there's literally a hefty price in parking one of these bad boys in your driveway – expenses. If anyone in the world understands supercar maintenance, it's got to be successful realtor and supercar collector, Manny Khoshbin.
The mogul's latest YouTube upload gives a glimpse of what it means to own a Ford GT Heritage Edition (in expenses).
Car premiums can be a pain. These slow monthly deductions can have a crippling effect on your savings. It's due to this reason that not everyone is a supercar owner. Most people would rather live by their means than spend the rest of their lives stagnating on the financial ladder.
Manny Khoshbin is undeniably a successful realtor, and one of the perks of having millions of dollars in your bank is having the pleasure of owning your dreams. He loves supercars and hoards them as a hobby.
His garage is filled with some of the most iconic name tags in the supercar segment, including a Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition and a fleet of McLaren SLRs.
Well, Manny Khosbin spends a fortune maintaining his cars. It would be worse if he drove them regularly. In his latest upload, he revealed the oil change on his Ford GT Heritage Edition is unexpectedly $433.
A typical oil and filter change using conventional oil on a regular sedan in the U.S. costs anywhere between $35 and $75. If your car uses synthetic oils, you should expect to pay anywhere between $60 to $120. That's not much in contrast considering the Ford GT is a limited edition supercar.
"Oh my god. Okay, the oil change was $433. Can you guys believe it? It was $433 compared to Pagani, which was six thousand dollars. Bugatti is twenty-five thousand dollars," he confessed.
Based on his expenses, the Ford GT Heritage Edition is way cheaper and more affordable to maintain than any of his cars, including the SLRs ($4,000 for an oil change service).
Car premiums can be a pain. These slow monthly deductions can have a crippling effect on your savings. It's due to this reason that not everyone is a supercar owner. Most people would rather live by their means than spend the rest of their lives stagnating on the financial ladder.
Manny Khoshbin is undeniably a successful realtor, and one of the perks of having millions of dollars in your bank is having the pleasure of owning your dreams. He loves supercars and hoards them as a hobby.
His garage is filled with some of the most iconic name tags in the supercar segment, including a Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition and a fleet of McLaren SLRs.
Well, Manny Khosbin spends a fortune maintaining his cars. It would be worse if he drove them regularly. In his latest upload, he revealed the oil change on his Ford GT Heritage Edition is unexpectedly $433.
A typical oil and filter change using conventional oil on a regular sedan in the U.S. costs anywhere between $35 and $75. If your car uses synthetic oils, you should expect to pay anywhere between $60 to $120. That's not much in contrast considering the Ford GT is a limited edition supercar.
"Oh my god. Okay, the oil change was $433. Can you guys believe it? It was $433 compared to Pagani, which was six thousand dollars. Bugatti is twenty-five thousand dollars," he confessed.
Based on his expenses, the Ford GT Heritage Edition is way cheaper and more affordable to maintain than any of his cars, including the SLRs ($4,000 for an oil change service).