Manny Khoshbin Gives Update on $24 Million Worth of Supercar Orders on His Waiting List

Two weeks ago, millionaire realtor and car enthusiast Manny Khoshbin came close to dinging his most priced hypercar, the Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron moving his fleet into his new 70,000 sqft property. He’s since moved most of his cars, but not all. The flamboyant realtor is still waiting on more cars (still in orders). On a recent upload on YouTube, he gives a big update on the progress.
Khoshbin has a big appetite for real estate. It’s his source of wealth, after all. But the millionaire realtor has also grown an insatiable appetite for hypercars over the years. His garage is filled with some of the rarest exotic cars, including a McLaren Senna, Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, and Pagani Huayra, McLaren P1, just to name a few.
Now that he recently acquired a 70,000 sqft property, he's looking to increase his fleet.
“I don’t know, I think I have 22, 24 million dollars worth of cars coming in, which is insane, and the cars keep getting more expensive,“ Khoshbin reveals.
He already had his first session with the design team for his Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider. He wants a second session with the team before they can begin production. According to the realtor, the car will be produced in the first quarter of 2023.
His Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition might have won an award, but he's still looking to get the Bolide. According to the super-successful realtor, he’ll have his first session lined up for his Bugatti Bolide in the first quarter of 2023 and expects the car to arrive mid-2024.
His AMG One order is a bit worrying, though. In the United States, it would not be compliant with the emissions regulations. The only provision to get into the country is like a race car. He’s not too pleased about that but looking to get a 'show and display' permit.
He’s also expecting a Koenigsegg Jesko that should be ready by the end of 2023. If that’s not enough, the hypercar collector has four Porsches in order. We recommend watching the video below for more details about the entire fleet of cars on his waiting list.
