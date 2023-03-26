Stock Audi R8 V10 Plus Takes On JDM Power, Gets Walked by a Subaru Impreza WRX STi Type R

When it comes to debates in the car community, pitting modified project cars against supercars is as heated as it gets. It is an age-old battle with members of each camp swearing by their opinion, and today we get to enjoy just one such battle between an Audi R8 V10 Plus and a heavily modified 700 HP Subaru Impreza WRX STi Type R.

16 photos Photo: YouTube / Officially Gassed