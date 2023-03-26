Stock Audi R8 V10 Plus Takes On JDM Power, Gets Walked by a Subaru Impreza WRX STi Type R

When it comes to debates in the car community, pitting modified project cars against supercars is as heated as it gets. It is an age-old battle with members of each camp swearing by their opinion, and today we get to enjoy just one such battle between an Audi R8 V10 Plus and a heavily modified 700 HP Subaru Impreza WRX STi Type R.
This could cause some debates, as there is a small group of people who do not consider the R8 to be a true supercar. But the term is subjective, and the semantics could be endlessly argued. What is important, however, is that the Audi sits at a bit of a power deficit compared to the Subbie. This keeps things spicy as the real question is whether its supercar characteristics can help it overcome that gap.
The wailing, naturally aspirated V10 found inside the R8 pushes out 610 hp (618 ps) and 413 lb. ft. (560 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. The Impreza, on the other hand, has a bit more grunt at 700 hp (710 ps) and 560 lb. ft. (760 Nm) of torque. Again, this goes to all four wheels, but this time through a six-speed Quaife sequential-manual transmission, which could serve to even the playing field a bit.
If that sounds like a lot for an Impreza, that’s because it is. This old legend has gone through many modifications, including a bigger turbo, Cosworth cylinder heads, cams and valve trains, and an eight injector setup capable of a whopping 2600 cc per cylinder. The standard engine block is obviously not fit to deal with the internal forces that come from those mods, so this Impreza had its 2.2-liter EJ22 boxer engine forged and bored to 2.35 liters.
On the flip side, this extra weight is going to hinder the R8 in the rolling race, where the better aerodynamics might not be enough to overcome this deficit. That rings especially true when you consider the power-to-weight ratios of the two cars, where the Impreza takes a massive win, sitting at 526 hp per ton compared to the Audi’s comparably laughable 393.
And heading into the rolling race, the R8’s supercar aero, modern AWD, and dual-clutch auto were not enough to make up the performance gap. The Impreza managed to absolutely walk it in two out of the three races, with one being too close to call.
But that is somewhat expected, as the Audi’s advantages do not get to be fully played out in a rolling race. It’s the drag race where the R8 will smash the Impreza, right? Sadly, no, it isn’t, as the R8 is not able to launch better than the Subbie, despite having the high-tech double-clutch auto with launch control. This resulted in a very close drag race, albeit one that the R8 lost by 0.03 seconds. So, the modding enthusiasts can rejoice, as the Subaru won, at least against the R8.
