Tesla Model 3 Drags Ford Mustang GT, Good Luck Rooting for the Loud V8 Muscle Car

Considering the recent General Motors announcement regarding the impending retirement of the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro and the upcoming Banshee EV lifestyle of the muscular Dodges from the 2024 model year onwards, are we surprised that everyone is fixated on the last great ICE nameplate – aka the Ford Mustang?
Sure, Chevrolet has not only promised to come out with a Collector’s Edition for the 2024 model year Camaro that will even resurrect the ‘Panther’ name used for the original generation, but also hinted this is not the end of the road for the nameplate. Naturally, we can all think of just one possibility for the upcoming seventh-generation ‘Maro – and that would be to follow in the footsteps of the Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer by turning it into a zero-emissions hero.
Meanwhile, the Stellantis path toward EV redemption is set in stone for the Dodge brand. Albeit only after they wrap with the 2023 model year production for the Charger and Challenger, plus all those nasty ‘Last Call’ special editions. And, after the Challenger SRT Demon 170 and its 1,025 hp stable (on E85) dukes it out with the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air Sapphire, then it is finally time for the electrical lifestyle to take hold with nine levels of Banshee EV prowess.
That leaves the 2024 Ford Mustang – aka the S650 seventh generation – alone to carry the ICE banner with EcoBoost, Coyote V8 for Mustang GT and Dark Horse, plus motorsport derivatives (including GT3). And, frankly, it feels like the next iteration cannot come fast enough to wipe away the shame of its predecessor, which has started losing quarter-mile dragstrip battles even to the more affordable Tesla Model 3. Or, at least, that is what happened in the video embedded below.
The videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is a huge fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, which is located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and now gives us an interesting ICE vs. EV brawl with a foreseeable outcome. However, no one could have imagined the slow yet unrelenting absolute destruction that occurred during that face-off – and the 11.45s to 13.5s loss cannot even showcase the gap between them. Oh, well, maybe the Ford Mustang GT was a stick shift or something!
Anyway, if you want something feisty that surely has an ICE model on top for sure, perhaps we are better off watching the second video embedded below. It arrived courtesy of the videographer behind the Cars with Pilot Tseno channel on YouTube, which showcases an airline pilot ducking it out with various cars and other vehicles. On this particular occasion, the protagonists of the feature were the mighty Ram 1500 TRX and a ‘smaller,’ nimbler SUV opponent – the Audi RS Q8. Keep in mind, this is an unprepped drag race occurring on the tarmac of an airport strip!
