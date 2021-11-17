Play the Poor Game - See How Much Elon Musk Earns While You're Reading This

Stanced Bentley Bentayga on Black Forgiatos Looks Rad for Up-And-Coming Quarterback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forgiato Wheels (@forgiato) Some aftermarket outlets – with Mansory being one of the prime examples – really don’t understand subtlety. That is always desirable when starting with something a bit excessive even in stock form. Such as the luxurious 2021 Bentley Bentayga.Luckily for us, Sacramento, California-based Diamond Autosport got the right idea ( again ) when it started customizing its latest client build project. It’s a chalk-like 2021 Bentley Bentayga with unexplained modifications. Some, though, are obvious.Such as the great contrast provided by the aftermarket Forgiato wheels (of unknown dimensions, unfortunately) to the SUV’s lightly-colored body . The crimson “F” markings on the wheel caps do pop up, but just enough to provide a hint towards what’s in store when seated inside the ultra-luxurious cabin.There, it’s all a matter of mixing and matching a spectacular red and white atmosphere. By the way, along with the almost gold-like veneer, the inspirational red-gold-white choice represents another hint towards the end user’s professional career.This is because Diamond Autosport prepared this special Bentayga for the 21-year-old up-and-coming San Francisco 49ers NFL quarterback Trey Lance. At six feet and four inches tall (1.93 meters) we don’t suspect any problems for him when trying to get inside the hulking. Yet, the Bentayga interestingly also comes with a slightly laid-out attitude.Well, it was probably just another subtle mod that completed the built (not bought) atmosphere... As for the technical specifications, one can only guess. If the powertrain remained in stock condition, then we are most likely dealing with a V8 or Bentayga S model.After all, there are no Speed elements in sight and there’s also no secondary cap for the Hybrid’s plug-in hybrid charging system. So, a stable of 542 ponies can be assumed for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine working with an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive.