Butchered Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupes on Matching Forgiatos Look Ready To Roast

Although we have nothing against a cool implementation of pink (wrapper or paint, the jury agrees with both) even on a manly-looking Mercedes-AMG 63 Coupe, what’s up with the matching Forgiatos? And don’t get us started on the second unit...
Well, since we’re already here, let’s take them one by one for a bit of a sparring session. After all, both came to our attention courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Wheels’ social media activities. And the experts in aftermarket forged wheels do have a knack for showing us how easy it is to hit and miss... sometimes even by a mile, or two.
A few days ago, they gave a shot out to the Wheel Service experts from Oakland on behalf of their recently completed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe build. It’s a hulking coupe-SUV packing a 4.0-liter V8 engine and probably weighing as much as a young adult African forest elephant. But now it’s dressed up in a Super Gloss Metallic Rose (of course they’re not going to admit it’s pink) Inozetek wrapper.
Although it had color-matching 24-inch Twisted Maglia Forgiatos, I decided to let it slide and not place it on top of custom Santa’s naughty list. But then Forgiato added insult to injury with help from Atlanta, Georgia-based Roadshow International. And its own “let’s call it white” Chalk (wrap)/Nipsey (blue interior) Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. To me, it’s yet another shade that veers towards pink in the proper light.
Frankly, it’s not the wrapper that bothers me. And the white/blue-tinted Forgiatos would look stupendous if the build wasn’t wrong on so many other levels. But the capital treason probably has to do with the beautiful blue-shaded exposed carbon fiber body kit that’s as hideously styled as it gets. Especially with that front protruding lip but above all because of the rear bumper treatment – which seems to somehow have misplaced an additional set of quadruple exhaust outlets.
A few days ago, they gave a shot out to the Wheel Service experts from Oakland on behalf of their recently completed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe build. It’s a hulking coupe-SUV packing a 4.0-liter V8 engine and probably weighing as much as a young adult African forest elephant. But now it’s dressed up in a Super Gloss Metallic Rose (of course they’re not going to admit it’s pink) Inozetek wrapper.
Although it had color-matching 24-inch Twisted Maglia Forgiatos, I decided to let it slide and not place it on top of custom Santa’s naughty list. But then Forgiato added insult to injury with help from Atlanta, Georgia-based Roadshow International. And its own “let’s call it white” Chalk (wrap)/Nipsey (blue interior) Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. To me, it’s yet another shade that veers towards pink in the proper light.
Frankly, it’s not the wrapper that bothers me. And the white/blue-tinted Forgiatos would look stupendous if the build wasn’t wrong on so many other levels. But the capital treason probably has to do with the beautiful blue-shaded exposed carbon fiber body kit that’s as hideously styled as it gets. Especially with that front protruding lip but above all because of the rear bumper treatment – which seems to somehow have misplaced an additional set of quadruple exhaust outlets.