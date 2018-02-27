autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Kia Ceed SW Look Spacious in Latest Spotting

27 Feb 2018, 12:52 UTC ·
by
Even though the station wagon lost its relevance in the face of the crossover and sport utility vehicle, there are some people who prefer the longroof body style, yours truly included. Kia, despite the fact the third-generation Ceed will birth a faux crossover-like variant, knows this all too well.
Together with the hatchback, shooting brake, crossover, and 200-horsepower GT, the Ceed family prepares to welcome the SW. That’s how Kia refers to this body style, which as you can tell from the newest spy photos, ticks all the right boxes for a family car in the compact segment. And it looks genuinely good too, if I may add.

From the B-pillar backward, the Ceed SW differs from the Ceed hatchback through the shape of the rear door, D-pillar, and quarter window, as well as the generous rear overhang that comes as a result of the generous trunk. Taking the i30 CW as a reference, customers can expect a volume of 602 liters (21.5 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place. Folding them translates to 1,650 l (58.2 cu.ft.) or thereabout.

Standard features include ice cube-styled LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, seven airbags, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Avoidance Assist, Bluetooth smartphone integration, and keyless entry. Optional extras? From a heated windshield to an ECO Pack that features an Active Air Flap, underbody cover, and lower suspension, there’s a lot to like about the Ceed SW.

The engine list shouldn’t differ too much from the Ceed hatchback, which includes the 1.0-liter T-GDi, 1.4-liter T-GDi, and 1.6-liter CRDi. In some markets, the 1.4-liter MPi could also be offered, packing 100 PS. By comparison, the 1.0 T-GDI is good for 120 PS. A six-speed manual transmission is paired as standard to the turbocharged mills, though Kia also offers a seven-speed dual-clutch as an option. Look forward to mild hybridization as well.

Expected to enter production late in the second half of 2018 for model year 2019, the Ceed SW will be covered by Kia’s world-class quality promise. What that means to the customer is seven years or 100,000 miles of warranty, whichever comes first.
