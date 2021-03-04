Spotify Quietly Starts Testing a Highly Anticipated CarPlay Feature

Spotify is currently one of the most popular music streaming services out there. Partially to thank for the whole thing is its cross-platform support, as users can install the official clients on most devices out there.
Of course, Spotify is available in the car as well, with support for both Android Auto and CarPlay. What’s more, these versions are getting additional refinements every once in a while.
Most recently, Spotify has quietly started working on a highly anticipated feature for CarPlay users, allowing them to start a radio station from a song they are currently playing.
In other words, when you’re listening to a song on Spotify for CarPlay, you should now see a new button in the playing interface, which when tapped, starts a new radio station based on the selected tune. The radio station is specifically tailored to you, so the songs it’ll be playing are similar to the one you were listening to when you tapped the new button.
Essentially, this feature relies on Spotify’s algorithm to provide you with similar songs, thus creating a custom playlist that runs indefinitely.
For the time being, the new feature is only available in the beta build of Spotify for iOS, and the company has remained completely tight-lipped as to when it plans to release it to all users out there. But at this point, everything appears to be working quite nicely, so it shouldn’t take too long before the new button shows up in the production build of Spotify for iPhone and CarPlay.
Without a doubt, this is a welcome feature for Spotify users, especially because it helps generate custom playlists related to the songs you’re listening to. By the looks of things, the feature will be available for subscribers, but it remains to be seen if Spotify plans to enable it for free users as well when the public rollout finally begins.
