5 Waze Is Slowly Becoming a Glitchy Nightmare on Android Auto and CarPlay

4 Don’t Install the Latest iPhone Beta Update If You Use Voice Commands on CarPlay

1 No Update in Three Months and Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay Feels Outdated

Apple Won’t Turn Wired CarPlay Into a Huge Mess This Year After All

While more and more carmakers embrace wired CarPlay these days and offer it as standard equipment, Apple is preparing for a change that could take many by surprise. 1 photo



For car owners where wired CarPlay is the only choice, this change is a huge pain in the neck, making it a lot more difficult to upgrade to the latest iPhone generation. The whole thing would require an adaptor to convert



Sources familiar with the matter previously said that at least one portless iPhone would go live in 2021, but according to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this won’t happen so fast.



Apple isn’t ready to launch an iPhone without any ports just yet, and while no specifics have been provided, it’s believed it all comes down to the way users would recover their data in case the device breaks down.



But the important tidbit is a physical connector would stick around for a little longer, at least until 2022 when Apple could get everything right and prepare for a portless iPhone.



The bad news is Apple still doesn’t want to switch to USB-C, and Kuo says the company prefers its own proprietary port thanks to better waterproofing. The analyst claims Apple is more willing to go for a portless iPhone rather than embrace USB-C, so at this point, it looks like it’s all just a matter of time until the wired CarPlay becomes quite a nightmare for many of us.



The next iPhone generation is projected to be announced in September this year. The company wants to give up on the Lightning connector entirely, thus building an iPhone without any ports , all in an attempt to make the device more secure, increase the waterproofing, and rely entirely on wireless solutions for everything.For car owners where wired CarPlay is the only choice, this change is a huge pain in the neck, making it a lot more difficult to upgrade to the latest iPhone generation. The whole thing would require an adaptor to convert wired CarPlay into wireless, and everybody knows the experience with such gadgets isn’t always the most stable and reliable.Sources familiar with the matter previously said that at least one portless iPhone would go live in 2021, but according to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this won’t happen so fast.Apple isn’t ready to launch an iPhone without any ports just yet, and while no specifics have been provided, it’s believed it all comes down to the way users would recover their data in case the device breaks down.But the important tidbit is a physical connector would stick around for a little longer, at least until 2022 when Apple could get everything right and prepare for a portless iPhone.The bad news is Apple still doesn’t want to switch to USB-C, and Kuo says the company prefers its own proprietary port thanks to better waterproofing. The analyst claims Apple is more willing to go for a portless iPhone rather than embrace USB-C, so at this point, it looks like it’s all just a matter of time until the wired CarPlay becomes quite a nightmare for many of us.The next iPhone generation is projected to be announced in September this year.