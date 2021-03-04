Android Auto Split-Screen Is the CarPlay Dashboard Alternative Everybody Needed

3 Google Releases New Major Android Auto Patch as Part of Operating System Update

The most recent update for Android Auto introduces several important new features, including support for a new split-screen mode that allows users to run two separate apps side by side. 1 photo



Called the Dashboard, this new feature supports navigation apps, phone call information, music players, and calendar integration, and in 2020, major apps like Waze and Google Maps have also been updated to run in the dedicated navigation card.



Needless to say, people loved this dashboard because they could get information from multiple apps with just a quick glance at the screen, so many wondered if Google ever wants to bring such an alternative to the world of Android Auto.



And as it turns out, Google not only that introduced something similar, but it made the whole thing much better in so many ways.



Android Auto 6.1 packs this new split-screen mode that makes it possible to run two different apps side by side, including



As compared to the CarPlay dashboard, which groups multiple apps in smaller cards on the same screen, Android Auto allows two apps side by side in larger panes, thus making the information much easier to see by the driver.



