SoundBed From Opus Will Heal Your Wounded Soul With Sound and Vibrations

Yes, you read that properly. What humans are now doing is healing their bodies and would-be souls with nothing more than sound and vibrations. It’s called the Opus SoundBed, and it looks to be ushering in a new generation of self-care products. By combining spatial sound and spatial vibration, the SoundBed can “shift” how you feel.
Most folks have been to a concert, and some get right up to the speaker. Ask those people how they feel after that concert. That basically what is going on here as well. By manipulating sound and vibrations the SoundBed jolts the body into the desired state in as little as seven minutes (timeframe is a result of test trials with over 3000 beta testers).
Now, sound being used for healing is nothing new. As far as I know, it’s been used since before the age of modern mankind. The SoundBed is the result of massive collaborations between audio and vibroacoustic engineers, sound healers, guides, and a wide range of other expert from the “Music as Medicine” industry.
vibroacoustic technology sends low-frequency vibrations though the body and is said to release stress, followed by a state of relaxation and receptivity. To add more to the experience, full range headphones are used.
The headphones are to be used for two reasons; the first is to eliminate exterior auditory stimulation, and secondly, they can be used for guided meditations and breathing work. Test subjects have compared it to being inside a cocoon.
As it stands open, the SoundBed is 71 inches (180 centimeters) long, 24 inches (61 centimeters) wide, and 24 inches (61 centimeters) high, easily fitting in the center of a living room, next to your bed, or in a spa center. One feature it includes is the ability to fold into a structure with 24-inch (61-centimeters) dimensions. Whenever you’re done with a session, tuck it neatly into a corner, or use it as a “conversation piece,” as the manufacturer’s website like to say.
Within the structure, five customizable tactile transducers vibrate you from head to toe, while a multi-port hub supplies two USB 2.0/3.0 inputs, and two USB-C inputs, not to mention Bluetooth 5.0 LT connectivity. Sound is supplied by an in/out aux line, and a 7.1 Dolby Sound microphone input, the latter being essential for a healing center and guided meditation.
With a 30-day trial period, 100% refund guarantee, and a 2-year limited warranty, Opus and their SoundBed has got me thinking about opening a spa center and filling it with these babies. However, European customers will have to wait, as Opus doesn’t ship outside the U.S. if you want them to, be prepared to pay the costs.
One thing I like about this product is its timing onto the market. It has come when the better living, wholesome lifestyle, movement is in full swing. And it’s so damn attractive, especially to someone like me, an amp-hugger.
Personally, I feel products like this are just starting to catch momentum, and for good reason. The benefits of sound healing have been known for millennia, and it’s about time technology has begun to embrace and even enhance the effects.
