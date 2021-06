2022 Toyota Tundra V6 Engine Confirmed, It’s Called iForce MAX

The pictured engine cover showcases a blue outline for the MAX part, which is a reference to electric assistance. Three intake runners per side further confirm the six-cylinder arrangement, and executive vice president of sales Bob Carter has also confirmed more power than the V8 workhorse.Be that as it may, there are two mysteries the Japanese automaker hasn’t yet uncovered. First and foremost, it’s hard to guesstimate if we’re dealing with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance. And secondly, the all-new Tundra is certain to surpass the Land Cruiser in terms of oomph, but we don’t know by how much more when the electric motor kicks in to improve gas mileage.As a brief refresher, the LC300 is available with a total of three powertrain options worldwide. The most exciting of the lot is a 3.5-liter V6 with two snails, a very efficient lump that channels 409 horsepower (415 PS) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque to a 10-speed automatic transmission. By the way, those figures are particularly close to the Lexus LS 500 luxobarge.The first of eight photo teasers, this engine cover puts the Tundra on a pedestal the Ram Trucks and Chevrolet brands can only dream of. The Ford Motor Company, however, already offers a hybrid twin-turbo V6 in the guise of the PowerBoost (430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet or 773 Nm).Spied on a few occasions with a camouflaged axle, the all-new Tundra may also switch from a leaf-spring layout to coil springs. Weight reduction isn’t the only benefit of this arrangement because it’s designed to transmit fewer road vibrations through the ladder frame at the expense of towing capacity.