Ford Lane Keeping Conveyor Bed Yanks Lovers from Each Other’s Arms

Left side or right side? A question that haunts countless couples and whose answer matters little in the end, as during the night one of the two usually ends up taking most of the bed.

For the couples who fight the urge to sleep separately, the expansive nature of their better half is now cited as one of the causes for sleep disorders that during waking hours lead to injury and accidents.



“Humans are most vulnerable when sleeping, so we’re programmed to wake when something or someone touches us unexpectedly,” said according to Ford Neil Stanley, author of a guide called How to Sleep Well.



“If someone moves onto your side of the bed this defense mechanism will kick in and you’ll have a broken night, often while they continue to sleep soundly. I’ve seen it ruin relationships.”



Luckily,



The carmaker’s European division, which at times is in the business of adapting automotive technology to other aspects of human life and give birth to crazy ideas, has come up with what it calls the Lane-Keeping Bed.



This bed if fitted with a series of pressure sensors and a conveyor belt hidden under the mattress. The sensors detect when someone goes beyond his or her allotted side and activate the conveyor belt, which supposedly gently pulls the couple apart to either the left or right.



It's not clear how the bed makes the distinction between involuntary movement and very voluntary cuddling.



The bed seen in the video below is just a prototype, and Ford did not announce plans of actually turning it into a production version.



