autoevolution

Ford Lane Keeping Conveyor Bed Yanks Lovers from Each Other’s Arms

15 Feb 2019, 10:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Left side or right side? A question that haunts countless couples and whose answer matters little in the end, as during the night one of the two usually ends up taking most of the bed.
5 photos
Ford Lane-Keeping BedFord Lane-Keeping BedFord Lane-Keeping BedFord Lane-Keeping Bed
There have been countless studies that showed that people in a relationship sleep better alone than with their partner. The phenomenon is so wide spread, that they even have a name for it: sleep divorce.

For the couples who fight the urge to sleep separately, the expansive nature of their better half is now cited as one of the causes for sleep disorders that during waking hours lead to injury and accidents.

“Humans are most vulnerable when sleeping, so we’re programmed to wake when something or someone touches us unexpectedly,” said according to Ford Neil Stanley, author of a guide called How to Sleep Well.

“If someone moves onto your side of the bed this defense mechanism will kick in and you’ll have a broken night, often while they continue to sleep soundly. I’ve seen it ruin relationships.”

Luckily, Ford has a solution, and a rather simple one at that: the bed that helps partners “stay in their lane” while sleeping.

The carmaker’s European division, which at times is in the business of adapting automotive technology to other aspects of human life and give birth to crazy ideas, has come up with what it calls the Lane-Keeping Bed.

This bed if fitted with a series of pressure sensors and a conveyor belt hidden under the mattress. The sensors detect when someone goes beyond his or her allotted side and activate the conveyor belt, which supposedly gently pulls the couple apart to either the left or right.

It's not clear how the bed makes the distinction between involuntary movement and very voluntary cuddling.

The bed seen in the video below is just a prototype, and Ford did not announce plans of actually turning it into a production version.

Ford Lane-Keeping Bed bed sleep cuddling
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 