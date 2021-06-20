Here Are Three Rooftop Tents Under $2,000 to Consider for Your 2021 Road Trips

The time of year to get out of the city and onto the road has finally arrived, and with travel restrictions starting to lift, whooo! To help you get the most out of your summer, and your vehicle, here are three rooftop tent ideas under $2,000.
So, you want a rooftop tent, understandable. With the level of outdoor exposure they can offer, it’s almost a miracle not everyone owns one. To help bring this wonderful tool to your attention, and possibly into your life, I've chosen three rooftop tents, that should give you an idea of what’s available on a budget. One thing to consider when looking for an accessory like this is that you’ll need a mount onto which it is placed. You’ll have to do that bit on your own. Front Runner
First on the list is the Roof Top Tent from Front Runner. Coming in with a price tag of $1,146, it’s the least expensive option I'll be presenting. As it sits closed, this tent comes in with a width of 1.3 m (51.2 inches) and a “super-low” profile of just 330 mm (12.99 in). Once opened, it boasts 2.4 m (94.5 in) of length.
As it stands, the tent comes in with a weight of just 43 kg (94.8 lb) and includes universal mounting plates for a quick and simple setup. Speaking of quick, this tent deploys in one motion for ease of use, while the ladder holds up to 180 kg (396 lb) of weight.
Inside, two guests can sleep comfortably, while the skylight vent and side windows allow for viewing even if you are stuck inside during the rain. A couple of hanging pockets provide storage for goods while inside. If you want anything else, Front Runner includes an annex as well, going for $279. ARB Accessories
Here we have the ARB Simpson III rooftop tent. With a price tag of $1,537 including tent and annex, it might already start catching your eye, if the “ARB” didn’t. Closed, this tent is 57 in (1.44 m) wide, length of 49 in (1.24 m), and only 15 in (381 mm) high. Once open, all that changes a bit; 94 in (2.38 m) of length and 51 in (1.29 m) of height complete the tent. However, this bad boy weighs in with a weight of 171 lbs (77.5 kg), a bit more than the Front Runner.
This tent includes a 2.5-in (6.35-cm), high density, bonded chip foam mattress with a removable cover and doesn’t need to be taken out of the tent when you’re ready to travel. This frees up precious cargo space on your vehicle. Even though ARB doesn’t specify the exact number of people able to sleep here, two inhabitants is the usual industry standard. Tuff Stuff
The final tent on this list is known as the Ranger rooftop tent from Tuff Stuff 4X4/Overland. With a price tag of $1,799, add the annex and this rooftop tent fills the cup with a price of $1,980.
An aluminum and fiberglass floor, poly/cotton ripstop, and 420D polyester/Oxford PU coated rainfly make up the structure. Three windows with mesh screens are available to see the world from a 2.75-in-thick (6.98-cm) mattress. With a weight of 164 lbs (74 kg) and load limit of 800 lbs (362 kg), enjoy your trip and even get a little crazy. Don't worry, it’ll take quite a bit to phase this rooftop tent. Afterthought
Here you’ll find only three designs from the countless manufacturers and options currently on the market, but the purpose here was just to show you one way you can spice up your next road trip even if you’re on a tight budget.
