Sonic the Hedgehog Might Be Speeding Into a Tesla Near You Again Pretty Soon

The world's most recognizable hedgehog is returning to America's favorite electric vehicle. Well, the favorite EV at the moment of writing, at least. With everything going on in the world, but more specifically in the U.S. EV market, times most certainly "are a-changin'," to quote the one and only Bob Dylan. In any case, the focus now lies on the most successful blue mammal from the U.S. (Next to the Na'vi from Avatar, obviously.)