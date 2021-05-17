Watch the Evolution of Mario Kart Games Between 1992 and 2021

Let’s be honest about it, while games like Gran Turismo are a great way to get behind the wheel of your favorite car and unleash the car connoisseur in you, not everybody is really into simulators. That's simply because they want to have some simple arcade fun without caring about what happens when smashing into walls.
Without a doubt, Mario Kart games are fantastic for those who’d rather play an arcade racing game that doesn’t include an overwhelming amount of car info, and this is one of the reasons it currently has millions of fans all over the world.
And if you too are a big fan of Mario Kart games, here’s a video from YouTube channel Cars in Video Games that’s definitely worth watching.
This 7-minute clip provides us with a closer look at the Mario Kart adventure in the world of video games, starting with the original Super Mario Kart released back in 1992 on SNES and going all the way to the latest titles launched by Nintendo on mobile.
If you’re a long-time Mario fan, you’ll definitely love this video, especially because it shows how the gameplay evolved on pretty much all platforms where Mario Kart ended up launching.
One particular release that I’m still a big fan of despite the old-school graphics is Mario Kart 64, which continues to be a super fun game even after all these years. Sure, few people still have a Nintendo64 around, but on the other hand, there are plenty of emulators out there that let you enjoy the magic of the retro Mario Kart racing.
Needless to say, the video also includes a closer look at modern releases, including Mario Kart Tour, which landed in 2019 with support for Android and iOS.
In the meantime, you’d better not hold your breath for Mario Kart 9. Previous reports on its ETA indicated the game could go live on the Nintendo Switch in the third quarter of the year, but for the time being, no confirmation in this regard actually exists.
