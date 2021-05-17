Latest Android Auto Blamed for Connectivity Issues, Troubleshooter Needed ASAP

3 Google Accused of Favoring Google Maps on Android Auto, Gets Hefty Fine

The most recent version of Android Auto didn’t come with any new significant features at first glance. On the other hand, it packs several important changes under the hood, including the necessary code to power new functionality called work profiles. 1 photo



But as it turns out, the latest version of Android Auto also comes with some bad news. Several of our readers told us the app fails to launch after this update, and one pointed us to a discussing thread on Google’s



Everything was working behind the update, these people say, and the only thing that changed is the Android Auto version running on their devices. So, in theory, Android Auto 6.4 is likely to be the culprit, though, for the time being, Google is yet to acknowledge any such problem with the app.



In most cases, Android Auto fails to detect the connected phone and then launch. This once again shows that the connectivity troubleshooter Google has been working on lately needs to be released as soon as possible.



Because yes, Google is indeed working on a



