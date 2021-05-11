Guy Plays Real-Life Mario Kart With a Lawn Mower and a Skydio Drone

It seems like people have an infinite amount of ideas these days. Take a look at this guy turning his favorite game into real-life action, of course, with lots of CGI involved. Nonetheless, the drone did a pretty good job capturing the Mow Rio Kart, as he calls it. Plus, he's also mowed his lawn. It's a win-win situation and if you ask me, that looks like a hell of a lot of fun.
For those of us who don't happen to have $100 lying around to buy the latest Mario Kart game for Nintendo, this DIY live-action doesn't sound like a bad idea. Of course, you'd have to have some imagination and authentic setup, but it's not that hard to replicate a race track and throw some obstacles here and there.
The author of this crazy concept is the independent filmmaker Ian Padgham who does more on the regular than just ride his lawnmower. He makes artistic stop motion, animation, and motion graphic videos for different brands. A couple of years ago, he released a video with him "hovering" around the city of Bordeaux, France. He made use of a wheel-less skateboard to produce a stop motion clip in which he had to jump over 600 times.
This time, Padgham has come up with another crazy idea – riding a lawnmower on a closed course while being filmed by a smart drone and lots of CGI added later to the clip.
Nonetheless, it makes for a pretty cool footage that sets you right into the game. He used his AI drone to shoot the video and put a lot of attention to the details. While we can't say for sure that Skydio is "the most advanced flying AI on the planet," as the manufacturer advertises it, we can see that it did a good job with all the moving and turning that Padgham did.
Overall, this video is sure to put a smile on your face and make your inner child giggle with enthusiasm.
