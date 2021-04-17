Here’s the Number 1 Racing Game in U.S. History, and No, It’s Not Forza or NFS

More on this:

1 WRC 10 Launch Date Announced, Coming With Legendary Cars, History Mode

2 Sony Could Eventually Bring Gran Turismo to iPhone and Android

3 Forza Horizon 4 Is Now a Lot Cheaper on Steam

4 Toyota GR 86 Will Be Available in Gran Turismo Sport Later This Year

5 Microsoft Releases Major Forza Horizon 4 Discounts as Part of Spring Sale