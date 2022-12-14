2022 Tesla Holiday Update: All-New Entertainment Features and How to Enjoy Them All

Most Americans will be waking up today to the news of Tesla’s highly anticipated Holiday Update already rolling out. Officially called 2022.44.25.1, the update is filled with goodies, starting with all new features, going through improvements to existing ones, and the return of others. Here you’ll find the full list of what’s brand new and exciting on the entertainment front.
The center stage of the update is, of course, occupied by Apple Music. Requested by countless Tesla drivers and rumored to be included in this package for a while now, the massive virtual music library is finally available in Tesla cars.
To make full use of it, all you have to do is launch the app, scan the QR code you’re provided with using your mobile device and then log in using your Apple account. Oh, and you'll of course have to make sure you have a Premium Connectivity subscription, otherwise all this tiny effort would have been in vain. Apple Music is available for the entire lineup of cars.
Unlike any other carmaker that preceded it, Tesla decided entertainment in a vehicle should not be limited to music. So it started offering in-car games, with the list presently comprising over 20 titles. Oh, and you can add a new one as of today, the tile-based Mahjong.
Located in Application Launcher - Arcade, the game comes to Teslas with redesigned looks and the promise of smooth animations and sounds to soothe the soul.
As of this moment, Teslas also support Steam, although for the time being it comes as a beta version. Even so, Steam availability means owners now have the option to synchronize their in-car games via Cloud and resume playing for wherever.
Important to note though is that Steam (also to be found in Application Launcher - Arcade) is only available for 2022 Tesla Model S and 2022 Model Y equipped with 16GB DDR memory. Oh, and Premium Connectivity is required here as well.
Another important change with this update is the ability to pair Bluetooth controllers for Arcade Mode activities. Tesla says this feature is best used with PS5 controllers and works on Models S and X.
For about a year now, pretty much all Tesla owners have been enjoying something called Light Show. That’s the ability of Tesla cars to turn their lights on and off to the tune of music for a one-of-a-kind approach to car entertainment. Well, the 2022 Holiday Update allows this feature (to be found in Application Launcher - Toybox) to be scheduled for up to ten minutes in advance, allowing owners and their friends to create simultaneous shows that can kickstart at the exact same time.
That’s about all there is, entertainment-wise, with this latest update package. The list of new features is, however, much longer, so stay tuned as we break them down further.
To make full use of it, all you have to do is launch the app, scan the QR code you’re provided with using your mobile device and then log in using your Apple account. Oh, and you'll of course have to make sure you have a Premium Connectivity subscription, otherwise all this tiny effort would have been in vain. Apple Music is available for the entire lineup of cars.
Unlike any other carmaker that preceded it, Tesla decided entertainment in a vehicle should not be limited to music. So it started offering in-car games, with the list presently comprising over 20 titles. Oh, and you can add a new one as of today, the tile-based Mahjong.
Located in Application Launcher - Arcade, the game comes to Teslas with redesigned looks and the promise of smooth animations and sounds to soothe the soul.
As of this moment, Teslas also support Steam, although for the time being it comes as a beta version. Even so, Steam availability means owners now have the option to synchronize their in-car games via Cloud and resume playing for wherever.
Important to note though is that Steam (also to be found in Application Launcher - Arcade) is only available for 2022 Tesla Model S and 2022 Model Y equipped with 16GB DDR memory. Oh, and Premium Connectivity is required here as well.
Another important change with this update is the ability to pair Bluetooth controllers for Arcade Mode activities. Tesla says this feature is best used with PS5 controllers and works on Models S and X.
For about a year now, pretty much all Tesla owners have been enjoying something called Light Show. That’s the ability of Tesla cars to turn their lights on and off to the tune of music for a one-of-a-kind approach to car entertainment. Well, the 2022 Holiday Update allows this feature (to be found in Application Launcher - Toybox) to be scheduled for up to ten minutes in advance, allowing owners and their friends to create simultaneous shows that can kickstart at the exact same time.
That’s about all there is, entertainment-wise, with this latest update package. The list of new features is, however, much longer, so stay tuned as we break them down further.