Son's First Drag Race Involves Dad's Challenger Demon 170, Beats TT Ford Like It's Nothing

Dodge used the seven 'Last Call' special editions as a way to celebrate the lifetime achievements of the L-bodied Challenger coupe and Charger sedan. Of course, all good things must one day come to an end… or start from somewhere, right?
The US automaker decided that it was time to retire the Hemi V8 alongside the L-bodied generations but didn't want to go out without a bang. Or seven of them, actually, with the loudest being the 1,025-horsepower (on E85) 6.2-liter supercharged V8-powered 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. This thing is on par with the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid, which is quite an achievement for a limited series-production ICE-powered muscle car.
Of course, its natural environment is the local quarter-mile dragstrip, and some folks don't care about the potential status of collectible, so they're not beating around the bush and keeping their Demon 170 locked away in an air-conditioned vault-type garage. Herman Young and his desire to make the Demonology channel on YouTube one of the greatest for Demon enthusiasts but also among the best for Mopar fans have led to the logical acquisition and racing of a Demon 170.
Back when he took delivery, he was helped by his son Caden with the task, and just like Dodge decided it was time to introduce the heir apparent to the Charger throne with the eighth generation Daytona and Sixpack models, two with electric power and another two with the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo mill under the hood, perhaps it's also time for Herman to pass the baton to his son. Well, we are pretty sure that's not the end of his racing days, but it's also a good start to let his son take advantage of his racing exploits.
Of course, he's also a cool dad, and while he doesn't give him the prepped-for-racing-only Soul Snatcher, a stock 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is certainly the next best thing in Mopar heaven. A proud father, obviously, Herman first teaches Caden the art of line lock for the pre-race burnout and also the required procedure to engage launch control at the track and perform the quarter-mile pass as Dodge intended it.
Sitting beside him until the point of no return (the green light), Young is a true example for anyone looking for the perfect trackside father-son bonding experience. By the way, Caden's first drag race wasn't too shabby either – and it also came against a white Ford F-150 truck, which someone in the comments said was twin-turbocharged!
I'm sorry to spoil the result, but Herman Young deserves the commendation – this first pass in Dad's Demon 170 was a total victory as Caden even performed a quick wheelie when the G-forces threw him back so hard that his foot slipped off the gas pedal. Still, the Ford truck didn't stand a chance, and this Demon 170 seems unbeatable at Xtreme Raceway Park's 1/8-mile track in Ferris, Texas.
