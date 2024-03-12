Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Ford Mustang GT and the Situation Is Beyond Hilarious

Currently, there aren't many options if you want an American pony or muscle car – just the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang. But there are many more performance EVs on offer, as it turns out.
Last year, the S550 and its successor reclaimed the top spot for sports cars in America as the dusk set upon the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro and the L-bodied Dodge Challenger plus Charger. If you want an American pony or muscle car right now, you would have to settle for searching through the potential left-over inventory of the Challenger and Camaro or just pay the asking price for a Mustang coupe or Convertible with EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse powertrain options.
But fast EVs are more easily available now, including the culmination of the novel EV lifestyle – Tesla's Model S Plaid with 1,020 horsepower or the mind-bending 1,234-hp Lucid Air Sapphire. The reality is that the latter is just as prohibitive as finding a Camaro or Charger halfway across the country because it costs $249k, which is more than twice and three quarters than what Tesla wants for delivering a $90k Model S Plaid.
As such, it is no wonder that more and more people choose a feisty EV over an ICE-powered lot, especially when the options are shrinking every year. Of course, everyone's entitled to an opinion about their preferred ride, including when at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. For example, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is a big fan of The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ICE versus EV situations.
His latest feature from The Strip recently captured the essence of our discussion – a nice American muscle car like this white-and-striped S550 Ford Mustang GT Convertible equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 or the crimson Tesla Model S Plaid? Obviously, each driver has already made his or her choice and will have to live with it and admit defeat or catch the fresh laurels of victory.
Obviously, we have said on many occasions that when involved in the world of fast straight-line acceleration, one should always expect the unexpected, but that's not the case here. As per the technical details, the case here was of a race between a roaring yet underpowered Mustang GT with less than 500 horsepower and a silent yet feisty Model S Plaid with twice as many ponies. There are also the little details to account for - like seeing RWD going up against AWD and instant torque, of course.
Sure, the Ford could also hide a barrage of modifications under the hood, but this wasn't the case, and the Mustang GT was probably in stock. In fact, if we hadn't seen the 5.0 badge adorning the sides of the Mustang, we would have wondered if this was a V8 at all. Sadly, the first race gave the tone, and even though Tesla's driver was courteous enough to give their opponent the hit, it did no good, hence the hilarious 9.85s versus 15.10s result.
Seeing this as a potential granny versus young generation type of race, the Tesla Model S Plaid racer gave up any semblance of respect for the illustrious career of the iconic Ford Mustang GT and decided to give it all it's got during the 'rematch.' That one was like deja vu up to the point of hitting the accelerator pedal to the metal – this time, the Tesla Plaid shot out like a rocket and scored an impressive 9.74s pass at 146 mph (235 kph), which turned into a beyond-hilarious moment when noticing that the electronic scoreboard was already displaying the result for the EV while the struggling Ford Mustang GT Convertible was still roaring its pistons in its lane as if they were neck-in-neck…
