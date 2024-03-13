Shelby GT500 Drags Lambo Huracan, Charger, and Camaro ZL1, Obliteration Follows

Currently, the most powerful American-made sports car is the upcoming 800-horsepower S650 Ford Mustang GTD. However, the next best thing from the Blue Oval company remains the S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, right?
After all, they both use the same 5.2-liter supercharged V8 alongside the mighty 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. In fact, the engine is so versatile it comes to life in 700-hp (pre-facelift Raptor R), 720-hp (refreshed Raptor R), 760-hp (Shelby GT500), and 800-hp (Mustang GTD) variants. That's not bad, right?
Well, the S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 hasn't been around for some time already since production ended well before the US automaker opened the factory gates for the first deliveries of the S650 seventh generation Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse (plus the base EcoBoost) late last summer. No worries, here's a quick reminder of its wonderful performance.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube loves Orland Speed World Dragway and also the classic Big Detroit Three banter, and his latest feature shows exactly that as it focuses on an all-black (except for the crimson brake calipers) S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 going up against some fierce competition of the supercar and muscle car variety.
The first skirmish that made the Orlando crowd cheer in delight was between the Shelby GT500 and a Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Convertible, according to the description. This one certainly puts things into the right perspective as the mighty supercharged V8 might seem at a disadvantage compared to the sonorous V10 and its power being sent to the wheels through an AWD system.
No worries, it turns out this Shelby GT500 also has a trick up its rear axle's sleeve – a set of sticky tires that give a massive pre-race burnout show. When it's time to race, it turns out the driver also knows what it's doing, hence the short reaction time. The Lambo driver is right there, too, but those sticky tires have already done their work, and the Ford was 'miles' in front by the time the little Huracan was up to snuff.
Ultimately, we got a first taste of Shelby's prowess – 9.82s versus 10.77s, which means this supercar was simply obliterated. The second race is between the Lambo and a non-Hellcat (it looks like a Hemi 392) supercharged widebody Dodge Charger and the Huracan won without even trying: 10.91s versus 11.34s.
The third race sees the Ford take on a burgundy-spec Chevy Camaro ZL1, but the fast Mustang doesn't even care about its opponent – instead, it's gunning for better ETs with a 9.65s versus 11.36s pass. Last but not least, the Shelby GT500 also races the supercharged Charger during the cool of the night and ends the racing day with another magnificent 9.69s versus 11.3s victory.
