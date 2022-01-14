Someone in Japan Will Enjoy This Remastered Mini by David Brown Automotive

David Brown Automotive, the company known for its remastered vintage cars, has finished its 45th vehicle. It is a Mini, and it was painted in a shade called Fade to Black. The shade is non-metallic, by the way. It does get contrasting silver touches on the hood, as well as on its roof, where it has the Union Jack.
The retro part of the equation is continued with 13-inch wire wheels (they usually come with 12-inch ones), as well as chrome ornaments all-round. Where there was no place for chrome ornaments, the Mini got leather straps, such is the case with the hood. Both bumpers look stunning in chrome, as do the rearview mirrors, the door handles, and the grille.
On the inside, the Japanese customer that will take delivery of this example will have a classic-looking steering wheel, but painstakingly much work put into it. The wood-trimmed element has lacquered to perfection, and its metal arms have also been polished.
Behind the wheel, you can observe the leather-trimmed dashboard, as well as a set of retro-styled gauge clusters, but with modern stalks and air vents.
The modern part of the Mini continues with its leather-trimmed seats, which are unapologetically modern, and are also upholstered in red leather with black stitching. They also come with the David Brown logo in black and white, in case someone forgot what company made this happen.
The central part of the dash also has modern controls in a retro-styled cluster, which sits on top of a carbon-fiber trimmed element that houses two HVAC vents. The remastered Mini does come with air conditioning, so those are needed and welcome.
Moving on to the leather-adorned door cards, one even comes with an umbrella, as well as a modern sound system and a small storage compartment. Each detail of the interior has been redone to provide a feeling of quality and luxury, which is expected from a vehicle that took about 1,000 hours (about 1 and a half months) to complete.
Under the hood, a fully remastered engine is found, complete with a fuel injection system, silicone hoses, and a modern brake booster, just to name a few elements that have been upgraded. The 1.2-liter unit comes with 71 horsepower and sends it all to an automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.
