David Brown Mini Remastered Looks Tiny At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The original Mini might not be in production any longer, but spare parts are easy to find at affordable prices. But this gets us to the other end of the spectrum, where people with deep pockets want the Mini to look like the original but drive close to how a 21st-century automobile does.
Please put your hands together for the David Brown Mini Remastered, a reinterpretation that retails at £75,000 for the Classic and £99,000 for the Monte Carlo edition, limited to 25 examples worldwide. Converted at current exchange rates, that’s close to a well-equipped luxury sedan from BMW or Mercedes-Benz.
Built by the makers of the Speedback GT, David Brown Automotive needs 1,400 hours to turn a donor vehicle into the Mini Remastered. Present in Geneva with a handful of different specifications, the retro-yet-modern mechanical marvel features a rebuilt engine and transmission.
Everything else, including the nuts, bolts, and body shell, is brand new. The fit and finish, quality of the leather upholstery, knurled aluminum knobs, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satellite navigation justify the price. On the other hand, it’s somewhat of a disappointment the headlights are halogen as standard, not full-LED as you’d expect for 75,000 to 99,000 of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling.
The attention to detail continues with the fuel filler cap, featuring the David Brown Automotive logo. Air conditioning, 12-inch alloy wheels, and single-exit exhaust system complete the list of standard features. Optional extras are available, including a dual-tipped exhaust system, heated windshield, and rally-inspired Cibie lights integrated into the front grille.
As for the business end of the Mini Remastered, the four-cylinder engine displaces 1,275 cubic centimeters, translating to 78 horsepower and 91 pound-feet of torque. A 1,330-cc option can be had too, packing 94 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 87 pound-feet at 4,000 rpm.
Amenities such as ABS, traction control, and airbags are nowhere to be found on the Mini Remastered, but who cares? David Brown Automotive is building anything between 50 to 100 units every year, going to show that legends never go out of fashion.
