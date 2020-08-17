David Brown’s 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Looks Like the Perfect Christmas Gift

If you still don’t know what you to ask Santa for this year, search no more because we’ve got the perfect expensive gift for the car lover in you. 20 photos



Octane Australia is now selling the vehicle



Needless to say, it’s a right-hand-drive car, and the company explains that it was purchased in November 1979 and has had only two owners in Australia.



The good news is that an Aston Martin that belonged to the Aston Martin owner himself isn’t special just because the man who brought it to life was the first to drive it, but also thanks to a series of extras, which have been installed right from the factory. For example, it comes with a rear window demister, a Motorola radio, and a power lock rear axle, something that you couldn’t find on the standard DB4.



The bad news is that the car has been sitting for over 30 years, but Octane guarantees it’s complete. We don’t know if it starts or not but judging from the photos that are included in the listing, it should be able to drive with just a few fixes here and there.



The odometer indicates 146,020 kilometers, which for our American readers means it’s been driven for nearly 91,000 miles.



As for the price, this isn’t something that you’re going to like, but honestly, it’s not really surprising to see a car this special being sold for a small fortune. Octane Australia expects to get $1,000,000 for the 1960 Aston Martin DB4, and some financing options are also available. It’s this 1960 Aston Martin DB4 , a car that is not only a classic model everybody would love to drive but one that was also owned by David Brown himself.Octane Australia is now selling the vehicle online , explaining that David Brown, the man who saved Aston Martin and brought the DB moniker to life, sold it just one year after it’s been produced.Needless to say, it’s a right-hand-drive car, and the company explains that it was purchased in November 1979 and has had only two owners in Australia.The good news is that an Aston Martin that belonged to the Aston Martin owner himself isn’t special just because the man who brought it to life was the first to drive it, but also thanks to a series of extras, which have been installed right from the factory. For example, it comes with a rear window demister, a Motorola radio, and a power lock rear axle, something that you couldn’t find on the standard DB4.The bad news is that the car has been sitting for over 30 years, but Octane guarantees it’s complete. We don’t know if it starts or not but judging from the photos that are included in the listing, it should be able to drive with just a few fixes here and there.The odometer indicates 146,020 kilometers, which for our American readers means it’s been driven for nearly 91,000 miles.As for the price, this isn’t something that you’re going to like, but honestly, it’s not really surprising to see a car this special being sold for a small fortune. Octane Australia expects to get $1,000,000 for the 1960 Aston Martin DB4, and some financing options are also available.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.