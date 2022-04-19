Slammed 1973 White Compact Truck Rides Lower Than a Supercar, Flaunts Chopped Top

When talking about slammed vehicles, we usually think about passenger cars, but some enthusiasts have taken the idea up a notch by applying it to trucks. And I'm not talking about pickup trucks, because we see plenty of those. Nope, I'm talking about big trucks that haul trailers.
Sure, slammed trucks are nothing new either but have you ever seen a White Compact running low? Well, this 1973 White that was recently showcased at the 2022 Mid America Truck Show is proof that short-wheelbase haulers can also become low-riding hot rods.
Abandoned in a yard after decades of heavy use, this White was initially supposed to become a rat rod. But as the owner worked on the project, things got out of control and it became the shiny orange brick you see today.
And it's not just a slammed hauler with a chopped top. It also rides on air suspension and features a redone interior with a custom instrument panel and a modern sound system.
Amazingly enough, the owner built everything except for the fenders. He needed about five years to bring his wild idea to life, but that's a small price to pay for such a unique ride.
Unfortunately, we don't get to see what's under the cab, so this truck remains a mystery as far as motivation goes. But it's safe to assume that it packs more oomph than the average White Compact trucks, which were usually powered by Cummins engines rated at up to 185 horsepower.
If you're not familiar with the White Compact, it was introduced in the early 1960s as a revolutionary alternative to conventional heavy-duty haulers. Due to its ultra-short wheelbase, the Compact could get in and out of congested areas much easier.
It also had a notably smaller turning radius. All while doing the work "of seven conventional vehicles of equal size," according to White.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to get up close and personal with a unique take on the White Compact.
