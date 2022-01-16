1936 White Model 706 Tour Bus Sells for a Whopping $1.3 Million at Auction

When it comes to public auctions, it's usually the classic cars and the supercars that change hands for more than $1 million. But apparently, a White Model 706 tour bus can be just as appealing to collectors. Previously used by the Yellowstone National Park, this restored hauler went under the hammer for a whopping $1.3 million.
Sold at Mecum's Kissimmee 2022 auction, the tour bus showed up in front of its bidders with a $150,000 starting price. Mecum's estimate for the auction was at $350,000 to $500,000, but it was surpassed in less than a minute.
Intense bidding quickly moved the auction into the seven-figure territory and the hammer fell at $1.3 million, almost three times more than Mecum's highest estimate. And needless to say, it's the most expensive White vehicle ever auctioned.
And while it's not the most expensive bus out there, as a 1950 GM Futurliner changed owners for $4 million in 2015, it's still a very impressive sum for an almost 90-year-old bus.
Produced by the White Motor Company of Cleveland, Ohio, the Model 706 was introduced in 1935 as a national park tour bus. The first units were commissioned by the Glacier and Yellowstone national parks and were delivered in 1936. While the Glacier buses were finished in red, like the one sold by Mecum, Yellowstone haulers were painted yellow.
The Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Zion, Mount Rainier, and Yosemite national parks also purchased Model 706 buses. White built about 500 of them, 98 of which were delivered to Yellowstone park. Glacier National Park had the second-largest fleet at 35 units.
Bodied by the Bender Body Company and featuring rollback canvas tops, these buses were fitted with 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) inline-six engines rated at 94 horsepower and manual gearboxes.
While finished in red, like a Glacier bus, this hauler was actually first operated by the Yellowstone National Park. During restoration, it was repainted like a Glacier park bus.
In 1989, the Glacier National Park buses, known as "Red Jammers," were retrofitted with automatic transmissions, power steering, power brakes, new fuel-injected engines, and new axles. Many of these trucks are still in use, while others rest in private collections and museums. Amazingly enough, 33 of the original 35 buses delivered to the Glacier National Park are still in operation.
Hit the play button below to watch the auction drama unfold and check out the gallery above for pictures of this gorgeously restored vintage bus.
