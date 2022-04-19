Iggy Azalea Flies Commercial and She Has the Same Struggles as the Rest of Us

Celebrities, they’re just like us. And sometimes, they go through the same issues non-famous people go through. Rapper Iggy Azalea shared she flies commercial and she encounters the same issues as we do, like finding out the flight has been double booked.
In the past, rapper Iggy Azalea, on her real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, has enjoyed the privilege of flying private. But when she has personal business to attend to, she opts for commercial airlines, just like the rest of us. And, as we all well know, that comes with its set of challenges.
In a series of tweets, Iggy Azalea warned people with families traveling with small children on American Airlines. The “Fancy” singer explained she was traveling to an undisclosed location with her two-year-old son, Onyx Kelly: “I was flying with my son & they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night.”
What bothered her the most wasn't that the airline sold her seats and stopped her from boarding, as much as the fact that they refused to give back her luggage. Any person who has ever seen an infant knows they need things. She added in a second tweet: “I explained why stranding me is one thing but taking a babies luggage is pretty sh*t. There’s stuff he really needs.” Iggy added: “They do not care. lucky I booked a different airline but the average person would’ve been a* out and f***ed i so just wanted to warn other moms… Be careful!”
She did not mention which other airline she opted for, but following her public complaint, the official Twitter account for American Airlines replied: “We love having families travel with us and would like to dig a little more into what happened. Please DM us to verify your record locator.”
Later on, Iggy Azalea shared a couple of snaps of her and Onyx on a different plane, and they both finally managed to reach their destination safely.
