Slammed Kenworth 900 Truck Rides Lower Than a Supercar, Flaunts Cummins Swap

Still in production since 1961, the W900 series is Kenworth's longest-running and most iconic nameplate. But this truck traces its roots back to 1956 when the Seattle-based company rolled out the 900. You don't see many of them on the road today and most of the 900s that still exist are rotting away in junkyards.
Here's one that survived in a rather unusual way for an old conventional-cab truck. Yup, it might just be the only slammed truck out there based on a 900-series Kenworth. This thing was spotted by YouTube's "GREG_ALBERALLA" at a truck show and it's a really cool rig.
Sure, it's strange to see a big truck ride lower than a supercar, but that's exactly what turns an otherwise common-looking 1950s hauler into an attention-grabbing custom. And just look at those shiny, polished rims wrapped in low-profile tires. A few more inches in diameter and they would have put this Kenworth into donk territory.
Speaking of car cultures, this semi combines several. While it flaunts quite a lot of bling (including the vertical pipes and the rear fenders), its cabin is almost of the rat-rod variety thanks to carefully placed rust spots on the hood and the doors.
Then there's the interior, which looks quite fancy for a 70-year-old truck. Notice the quilted upholstery on the doors panels and rear wall, the headliner-mounted speakers, and the modern dash plate. And make sure you don't miss the polished skull that acts as a steering wheel center section.
There's no info as to what lurks under the hood, but a quick peek inside reveals that the owner operated a Cummins swap. It's not unusual for Kenworth trucks to use Cummins oil burners to move around, but this unit clearly came from a different vehicle. And it looks like it mates to an Allison transmission. Hopefully, the combo delivers enough grunt to match the hauler's flamboyant looks.
I know purists wouldn't be caught dead driving in a heavily modded truck like this, but I think it's a cool, out-of-the-box build. Definitely a better fate for an old Kenworth that might have rusted away in a junkyard. Check it out in the video below. The hauler shows up at the 16:30-minute mark.
Sure, it's strange to see a big truck ride lower than a supercar, but that's exactly what turns an otherwise common-looking 1950s hauler into an attention-grabbing custom. And just look at those shiny, polished rims wrapped in low-profile tires. A few more inches in diameter and they would have put this Kenworth into donk territory.
Speaking of car cultures, this semi combines several. While it flaunts quite a lot of bling (including the vertical pipes and the rear fenders), its cabin is almost of the rat-rod variety thanks to carefully placed rust spots on the hood and the doors.
Then there's the interior, which looks quite fancy for a 70-year-old truck. Notice the quilted upholstery on the doors panels and rear wall, the headliner-mounted speakers, and the modern dash plate. And make sure you don't miss the polished skull that acts as a steering wheel center section.
There's no info as to what lurks under the hood, but a quick peek inside reveals that the owner operated a Cummins swap. It's not unusual for Kenworth trucks to use Cummins oil burners to move around, but this unit clearly came from a different vehicle. And it looks like it mates to an Allison transmission. Hopefully, the combo delivers enough grunt to match the hauler's flamboyant looks.
I know purists wouldn't be caught dead driving in a heavily modded truck like this, but I think it's a cool, out-of-the-box build. Definitely a better fate for an old Kenworth that might have rusted away in a junkyard. Check it out in the video below. The hauler shows up at the 16:30-minute mark.