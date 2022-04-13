Mean-Looking Little VW ID.3 CGI-Steals Golf R Bumpers to Hide Slammed EV DNA

Volkswagen tried to kick off its EV revolution with the ID.3 back in 2019. but all we hear about the compact battery-powered hatchback nowadays is that it keeps getting OTA updates. That will not make it jeopardy for German Giga Berlin-built Model Ys, though.
Sure, a modern EV without some sort of OTA (over-the-air) access to the latest software kind of defeats the purpose, but we sure reminisce the days when people were trying to gauge the ID.3’s performance against traditional benchmarks, such as a Golf GTI. Well, those might come back, at least virtually.
This is all courtesy of Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, who is now back with a follow-up to a recent JDM-German EV digital project. Not long ago, the CGI expert envisioned a bagged, Japanese-flavored Volkswagen ID.4 and just gave a single POV without any further explanation.
The only hint was in the hashtags, from where we came up with a possible REB (Rebaixado Elite Brasil) car customization video game solution. Alas, both the author and his audience seemed to enjoy the feistier EV crossover SUV and now the virtual artist has a follow-up digital project. This one, luckily, is a little more fleshed-out, both in terms of POVs and enlightened descriptions.
That is how we found out the little EV menace rides slammed with a wide-fender attitude on Radi8 r8hs9 wheels clad in meaty tires and features “stolen” front and rear bumpers from a Volkswagen Golf R. Interestingly, there is no indication that anything else was borrowed from the 315-horsepower AWD hot hatchback, so we reckon this ID.3 kept its electron-sipping powertrain. Which is quite unfortunate, some might say...
On the other hand, remember the author’s prior Honda e makeover? That one ended up coming to life and even featured a carbon fiber Red Bull/Verstappen tribute so not all hope is lost for EVs just yet!
